WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Shares Toughest Losses He's Dealt With When Friends Have Died

The Undertaker had a career that spanned 33 years, and while he became a legend amongst fans, he forged many friendships backstage. During a recent episode of his "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" podcast, Calaway stated that some of his most difficult experiences were when his closest wrestling friends passed away.

The WWE Hall of Famer was notably close to the legendary Brian "Crush" Adams, and he recalled the last time he saw Adams' son, Royce Adams, during a "1 deadMAN Show" in Tampa.

"It had been a couple of years since I'd seen him, and it was tough because one of the questions someone asked me — 'Of all the superstars you've worked with in your 30-year-plus career, who was the toughest loss.' And then, I swear, his name is Royce Adams, Brian Adam's son, they are identical," said "The Phenom."

He then noted how he struggled to compose himself and faced breaking his gimmick since Royce was sitting in the front row. "And he's sitting on the front row, and I look down, and I'm like, 'Dude, you're going to kill my gimmick ...' There's no crying in the 1 deadMAN Show, but my goodness, it took me a minute to compose myself long enough."

Calaway named the deaths of Yokozuna and Adams as the two that affected him the most. "Yokozuna, obviously, and Brian Adams were the two that just really ripped my guts out, and to have to say it with his oldest son right there just staring at me ... It was tough."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.