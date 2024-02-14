WWE Raw Ratings Report 2/12/2024

According to the latest television ratings data shared by Wrestlenomics, Monday's "WWE Raw" drew 1,747,000 in total viewership. Compared to last week's episode, that number was down 8%. Meanwhile, in the 18-49 demographic, "Raw" recorded a 0.56, which was down 3% in comparison to last Monday. Despite the P18-49 figure being slightly lower compared to the previous week, the show came in at #1 on cable in that all-important demo on Monday. On broadcast, "Raw" was just beaten by "The Bachelor" on ABC, which recorded a 0.61 in the P18-49 demo. Delving further into the data, this week's overall viewership was down 2% compared to this time last year, while the P18-49 was up 9% in comparison to 12 months ago.

This week's episode, which came hot on the heels of last Thursday's explosive WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event, saw 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins join forces against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. After things got physical between "The Great One" and "The American Nightmare" at last week's press conference in Las Vegas, Rhodes and Rollins had to be separated from Johnson and Reigns. In addition to forming an alliance with Rollins, Rhodes also saved Sami Zayn from an attack by Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura at the end of Monday's show.

Elsewhere on Monday, Jey Uso and The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) defeated GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium, Bobby Lashley, Liv Morgan, and LA Knight qualified for their respective Elimination Chamber matches on February 24, DIY saved R-Truth from a beatdown after the former 24/7 Champion lost to JD McDonagh, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley worked together to take out Nia Jax, and Nakamura got the better of Zayn in singles action.