Video: AEW's Matt Hardy Shares Montage From Weekend Comic Con Appearance

This past weekend, AEW's Matt Hardy was a special guest at the Big Lick Comic Con in Roanoke, Virginia. Recapping his appearance, the tag team specialist shared a brief video on X of himself meeting several fans at the event. He also wrote, "Check out the amazing time that myself & #HouseHardy had this weekend at @BigLickComicCon in Roanoke, VA! There's nothing I enjoy more than meeting the people that have supported me for years. Love & appreciate y'all!"

Check out the amazing time that myself & #HouseHardy had this weekend at @BigLickComicCon in Roanoke, VA! There's nothing I enjoy more than meeting the people that have supported me for years. Love & appreciate y'all! pic.twitter.com/k8Ac6IRxVe — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 13, 2024

The video opens with Hardy saying it was time to "Delete!" his queue. "Delete!" became Hardy's catchphrase during his respective "Broken" and "Woken" runs in Impact Wrestling and WWE. The clip then highlighted numerous interactions Hardy had during his signing at the Comic Con, including meeting two fans who had Hardy Boyz tattoos and an individual who had a past picture with Hardy on his retro cellphone. After that, several images of Hardy posing with fans were displayed, with his and Jeff Hardy's iconic WWE theme tune playing over the top.

More interactions followed, with Hardy expressing his delight at some fan artwork created for him. For a brief moment, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Ron Simmons was shown appearing alongside Hardy, saying his popular "Damn!" catchphrase to a fan. After displaying various signed Hardy items, the video ended with more shots of Hardy meeting fans. The next Big Lick Comic Con is set to take place on April 13 and 14 in Chantilly, Virginia. WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, who was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery during a signing last September, has been announced as a wrestling guest for that event.