WWE Hall Of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan Released From Hospital Following Emergency Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has been released from the hospital following emergency surgery over the weekend. A post to the former WCW United States Champion's X (formerly Twitter) account thanked the medical staff at Glen Falls Hospital. The post also thanked Duggan's fans for their thoughts and prayers.

On Sunday, Duggan's wife posted a statement that her husband underwent surgery and reported that "everything went well." Duggan was making an appearance at an event in Glen Falls, New York. He had just been honored by the Glens Falls Firefighters Association. Many faces from throughout the wrestling world wished Duggan well during his hospital stay, including Jake "The Snake" Roberts and his wife, who sent him flowers, current AEW star Matt Hardy, and former ECW personality Joel Gertner.

Out of the HOSPITAL!!! Big Thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the @GlensFallsHosp. You made a rough few days much easier!! Also, thanks to all of you who had a thought and a prayer for me as we went through this difficult time. Love you! pic.twitter.com/pCDi6OYDdX — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) September 11, 2023

While no details were given on Duggan's health scare, the star has battled prostate cancer in recent years. Prior to that, he fought kidney cancer in the 1990s while he was still with WCW. His health struggles haven't kept the Hall of Famer down, however, as he stopped a break-in attempt on his own home at the beginning of this year, where he was forced to hold a man at gunpoint. He last wrestled in 2019.