Bully Ray Gets Candid About Seth Rollins' On-Screen Character In WWE

Earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested that Seth Rollins looked "foolish" and "so inconsequential" at last Thursday's WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event. Rollins, who ended up being separated from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns, was standing on the side of the stage for several minutes before that altercation occurred. Now, following "The Visionary's" in-ring segment with Cody Rhodes on "WWE Raw," Bully has spoken candidly about Rollins' eccentric WWE character.

"Seth comes through the curtain [Monday night], and he's dancing again, and he's got on the flamboyant outfit," Bully said on "Busted Open Radio." "And I'm saying to myself, 'We're right outside of WrestleMania, right outside of the Chamber, and the guy's dancing?' And I know it's part of his schtick, but I don't mind what Seth wears, I just wish his demeanor and his swagger was a little bit more badass as opposed to goofy."

Bully wants Rollins to drop the dancing for now and head to the ring with purpose since he's the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He believes fans will still sing Rollins' popular theme song without the dancing. Later in the show, Bully said he became a fan of Rollins' current character after initially not being on board with it. However, his positive opinion of Rollins' gimmick "came to a screeching halt" at last week's Kickoff press event. Bully feels Rollins was positioned in such a way at the presser that it was "impossible to look at him as anything more than garnish."

