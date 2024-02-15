AEW Champ Samoa Joe Joins Former WWE Star's Talent Management Company

Reigning AEW World Champion Samoa Joe continues to make moves even outside of wrestling, officially joining former WWE star Dean Muhtadi's — FKA Mojo Rawley — Paragon Talent Group. Founded in 2021 by Muhtadi and Steven Kaye, Paragon represents several popular names in wrestling, including WWE's Nia Jax, AEW's Claudio Castagnoli, and former TNA World Champion Moose.

Wrestling Inc. contacted Muhtadi regarding Joe joining Paragon, confirming he is not under an exclusive agreement, as he is also represented by a theatrical agent for example, but will be working with the group for PR opportunities, conventions, etc. Muhtadi also shared the following statement: "Paragon Talent Group is hyped to be working with Samoa Joe on a signing tour at some of the biggest conventions in the world, beginning this Spring at C2E2 in Chicago."

Joe is in his first reign as AEW World Champion after dethroning MJF at Worlds End in December. He is scheduled to defend his title against Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page at the upcoming Revolution, his second defense after retaining over Hook on "AEW Dynamite" in January. Joe also voices one of the four main playable protagonists — King Shark — in Rocksteady's "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" video game that was released at the end of last month on PC and consoles. With new representation from Paragon, it looks as though Joe will be seen at many conventions in the foreseeable future.