LA Knight Discusses WWE Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match Against Ivar

Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," LA Knight defeated Ivar to qualify for the men's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake event on February 24. On "WWE's The Bump," Knight spoke about his battle against Ivar while highlights were shown of the bout. The first clip focused on Knight delivering a superplex to the former "Raw" Tag Team Champion from the top turnbuckle.

"What is he? About 400 pounds just getting tossed off the top of there? So I'm surprised the ring held up at that point," Knight said. "That right there [a jumping elbow drop], you can see the toll that took on my back. Boom. Thought we had it there. Look, here's the deal: big guy flying like that should not be happening [reacting to Ivar's moonsault attempt]. But the bottom line is this — big roll that he was on? Well, that big roll gets stopped right there, BFT style."

That victory over Ivar means Knight joins Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Bobby Lashley in the men's Elimination Chamber match next Saturday in Perth, Australia. The final two participants will be determined this Friday on "WWE SmackDown," with Kevin Owens taking on The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and reigning United States Champion Logan Paul going up against The Miz. The winner of the men's Chamber bout will go on to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

