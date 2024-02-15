Backstage Report Offers Latest Update On Jeff Hardy's Injury From AEW Rampage Taping

Jeff Hardy competed in a taped "AEW Rampage" match directly after last night's "AEW Dynamite," and was on the receiving end of a nasty botch in his bout against Sammy Guevara. While initial reports suggested Hardy could have suffered a serious injury, according to "Wrestling Observer," the veteran's official injury has been revealed to be a broken nose.

"Wrestling Observer's" Brian Alvarez reportedly spoke to those backstage in AEW and conveyed the news to his X-Subscribers. Additionally, his report shot down speculation that Hardy might have suffered a concussion. "The word from within AEW is that Jeff Hardy suffered a broken nose last night but not a concussion." Many fans online were naturally concerned after Hardy seemed to be knocked out, but a broken nose could explain why he seemed dazed. Hardy notably underwent surgery last year, so hopefully, his broken nose won't result in him taking time off to get more surgery. In an appearance on his brother's podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," last year, Hardy listed his eye surgery as something he considered to be one of the biggest challenges he faced in 2023. Hardy also revealed at the time that he still suffered from double vision, but he seemed hopeful about his future in the ring going forward.

It's unclear when The Hardys will retire, but it seemed like "The Charismatic Enigma" was well into what seemed to be a singles run, and some fans online were notably praising his recent work. If his broken nose isn't too severe, Hardy could be back in the ring very soon, potentially working the injury into a new angle at the same time.