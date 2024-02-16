WWE Tough Enough Winner Maven Making In-Ring Return For WWE Hall Of Famer's Promotion

It's been nearly two decades since Maven last performed in a WWE ring. Despite being out of the mainstream spotlight, the co-winner of the inaugural season of "WWE Tough Enough" has continued to perform in various matches over the years on the indies, and he's now penciled in for another upcoming indie date, this time with Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion.

As per the announcement by ROW on X, the WWE Hall of Famer has booked Maven for "a rare in-ring return" on March 9 in Texas City, Texas. The former WWE Hardcore Champion will be a participant in that night's 30-man Last Stand Rumble. Maven, who now runs a successful YouTube channel documenting his experiences in the world of wrestling, will be joining a whole host of talent in that Last Stand Rumble bout, with former WWE star The Boogeyman also confirmed to be in the match.

After co-winning the first season of "Tough Enough" alongside Nidia Guenard, Maven made his televised in-ring debut on the taped October 4, 2001, episode of "WWE SmackDown" against Tazz. Three months later, Maven would surprisingly eliminate The Undertaker from the 2002 Royal Rumble match. In late 2004, Maven played an important role in an on-screen storyline involving Evolution (Triple H, Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Batista). However, after falling back into the mid-card, the Virginia-born wrestler was released from his contract in July 2005. His most recent in-ring appearance occurred last July, when he entered the 26-Man Timmy Galchick Turmoil Battle Royal at Dropkick Diabetes 7.