Bully Ray Ponders Baron Corbin's WWE Future After NXT Tag Titles Win

Tuesday night on "WWE NXT," the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker won the "NXT" Tag Team Championship. On "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer wondered if Corbin would now be moved back to the main roster with Breakker. Former "NXT" Champion Breakker, who entered the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, has yet to decide whether he will sign with "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown." WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray responded to Dreamer's conjecture by sharing his opinion about Corbin potentially moving back up.

"I think it was a travesty that Baron Corbin was ever sent down to 'NXT,'" Bully said. "The only bright spot about Baron being sent down there is how much he's been able to help the other talent be elevated. Baron Corbin did not do one thing on the main roster that ever made me believe he should have been, and I'm not going to say demoted or sent down to, but be shifted over to 'NXT.' ... You better make sure you have something really strong for him [on the main roster]. Because if you bring him back up to the main roster and you invest a month in him and then you just drop it, he's going to look like crap again. He's going to have a bad perception in fans' eyes."

Following a failed alliance with John "Bradshaw" Layfield on the main roster, Corbin returned to "NXT," where he previously performed between 2012 and 2016. After failing to take the "NXT" Championship from then-champion Carmelo Hayes, Corbin changed up his character and appeared in a vignette, throwing various items from his past gimmicks into a fire. Since then, the 2019 King of the Ring winner has had notable feuds with Gable Steveson, reigning "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov, and current tag team partner Breakker.

