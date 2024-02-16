Backstage News On Who Pitched The Rock's Heel Turn In WWE

Despite initially receiving a thunderous reception from the WWE Universe upon his recent return to the company, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has since turned heel to embrace the fan response to him initially replacing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. WWE went on a course correction at the recent Kickoff press event, with Rock cemented his turn as Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns was made official, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was the "People's Champion" who pitched his own heel turn.

The WWE Universe were quick to vocalize not wanting Rock to face Reigns with the #WeWantCody movement becoming a major trend. It was noted that over that weekend Rock decided it was best to take himself out and put Rhodes back in. However, it was also noted that there is more going on behind the scenes that hasn't come out yet regarding this entire situation. While the originally planned match between "The Great One" and the "Tribal Chief" is no longer happening, all signs have been pointing toward a tag team encounter that would see Rock and Reigns team up to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins. That is an encounter also reportedly pitched by Rock himself for night one of WrestleMania 40, and it remains to be seen whether that is the direction WWE goes.

Both Rock and Reigns are expected to be on "WWE SmackDown" tonight, which should start painting a clearer picture as to what audiences can expect at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All." The two teams did face off in the WrestleMania advert, and Rollins also made it clear he is willing to help the "American Nightmare" during this week's "WWE Raw," which continues the idea that a tag team bout could happen.