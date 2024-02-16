Bully Ray Says He's 50-50 On This WWE NXT Star Being A Main Eventer

It seems like it's just a matter of time before Bron Breakker makes a splash on WWE's main roster. At the moment, the former "WWE NXT" Champion, who captured the "NXT" Tag Team Championship with Baron Corbin on Tuesday, is mulling over whether to sign with "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown." While discussing Breakker on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray expressed that he is still "50/50" on whether the son of Rick Steiner should be called up.

"I love Bron in 'NXT," Bully explained. "I just don't know what they're going to do with his personality. Do they allow him to embrace the Steiner personality? The crazy Rick Steiner version? Bron at times reminds me of his dad back in the day when he carried the dead fly in the jar ... And then with the talents that his uncle has, Scott Steiner. Do you embrace the whole Steiner thing, or do you try to build Bron in a completely different way?"

Bully believes Breakker "reeks" of his father and uncle, especially when he speaks, and that it's impossible for him not to think about the Steiners when he sees him. He compared Breakker to Cody Rhodes, stating that when he watches or listens to "The American Nightmare," he knows he's completely different from his late father, Dusty Rhodes, and his brother, Dustin Rhodes. Meanwhile, Bully acknowledged there is a generation of fans who may not be aware of Scott and Rick Steiner.

