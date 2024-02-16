Backstage Update On How Long AEW's Kota Ibushi Is Set To Be Sidelined

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi hasn't had a lot of luck when it comes to injuries in recent years. He suffered a shoulder injury in the final of the NJPW G1 Climax tournament in 2021, which would keep him out of action until his contract with the company expired in February 2023. That same injury would be aggravated before his pair of matches in GCW in March 2023, and he's since gone down with a severe ankle injury after his match against Naomichi Maruifuji in Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Since he is signed to AEW, many fans have wondered when they might see The Golden Star back in action. Dave Meltzer wrote in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ibushi has successfully undergone ankle surgery, but will likely be out of action for at least six months and possibly one full year. Ibushi managed to make it through his match with Marifuji on January 2 despite his poor health, but was taken to hospital immediately after getting backstage as he had to crawl part of the way up the entrance ramp due to how much pain he was in.

Never one to let his fans down, The Golden Star has stated he aims to come back to action much quicker than what reports are suggesting, saying he is aiming to return to the ring in three to four months. Ibushi has only wrestled four matches for AEW, with all of them being tag team matches and a number of them including weapons. The most recent being the "Like A Dragon: Gaiden" street fight from the final episode of "AEW Dynamite" before Full Gear 2023. Wrestling Inc. wishes the best for Kota Ibushi and hopes he makes a full recovery.