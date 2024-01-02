Kota Ibushi Reportedly Hospitalized Following Recent NOAH Match

Earlier today, Kota Ibushi took part in the main event of Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year 2024, facing Naomichi Marufuji in singles action. During the bout, Ibushi reportedly suffered injuries to both of his ankles (via Sports Hochi with a h/t to Post Wrestling), with one particular spot — a moonsault outside the ring — seemingly doing a lot of damage to the performer. Following the match, Ibushi was said to have been in extreme pain and was soon taken to a hospital via ambulance.

Despite suffering the injuries early on in the match, Ibushi continued through and eventually was declared the winner. News about his hospital trip became public when NOAH Director Narihiro Takeda appeared backstage to let those in attendance know that Ibushi would not be making any post-match comments.

The last several years have been trying ones for Ibushi. The former NJPW star suffered a major shoulder injury in late 2021 that, along with other compounding issues, kept him out of the ring for nearly a year and a half. He made his return in March 2023, quickly re-injuring his shoulder and requiring some additional time off.

Ibushi then made his AEW debut in July's Blood & Guts match, wrestling several additional multi-man bouts with the promotion since. With the recent injury to Ibushi's tag partner Kenny Omega keeping him out of the ring indefinitely, it's unclear if there were any plans to bring Ibushi back to the United States soon. If there were, those will now have to be put on hold as Ibushi recovers.