WWE Announces WrestleMania Kickoff-Style Press Event For Elimination Chamber

WWE has announced another non-ticketed fan and press event ahead of this weekend's Elimination Chamber. WWE held the same style of event earlier this month to hype WrestleMania 40, featuring a showdown between The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes in Las Vegas. This time around, WWE will be hosting the event in Perth, Australia, this Friday, February 23, at 12 PM AWST | 4 PM EST.

Much like the WrestleMania presser, the event will be free for all who attend and stream live on WWE social and digital channels internationally. Currently slated to appear are Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, and WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Ripley and Levesque are the only recurring names from the WrestleMania event, with the former returning to her home nation to defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Nia Jax.

Randy Orton and United States Champion Logan Paul will be wrestling inside the men's Elimination Chamber match, hoping to earn a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Likewise, Becky Lynch will compete inside the women's Elimination Chamber to earn a shot at Rhea Ripley's title at the "Show of Shows". Orton and Paul will be joined by Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and LA Knight. Lynch will face Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, and the winner of a last-chance Battle Royal this Monday on "WWE Raw". Elsewhere on the Elimination Chamber card, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their tag titles against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are also announced to appear on the Grayson Waller Effect.