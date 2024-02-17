Mercedes Mone Teases Next Move In Online Exchange With Former WWE Teammate Bayley

Former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone is still extremely close to WWE Superstar Bayley despite no longer being part of the company, but it seems that even the former Sasha Banks is keeping her friend in the dark about her next opponent. WWE recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of the Women's Tag Team Championship being introduced, touting a title lineage that started with Mone and Bayley, and currently ends with Bayley's old Damage CTRL stablemates Asuka and Kairi Sane. Bayley posted a picture to her X account in response, showing she and Mone with the titles in 2019, and stating how grateful she is to have spent so much time with her. This prompted Mone to respond via her own X account by saying "Wait till you see what I'm fighting for next."

Wait till you see what Iâ€™m fighting for next 🥹🤭🤭 https://t.co/k4HvsL4sw0 — Mercedes MonÃ© Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) February 17, 2024

It has been heavily rumored since the beginning of 2024 that Mone will be joining AEW, with those rumors only being amplified thanks to the announcement of the upcoming "Big Business" TV special AEW is running on March 13 at the TD Garden in Mone's hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. Mone has already appeared in AEW once before, in the crowd at the All In pay-per-view in August 2023, but wasn't physically involved in the show due to the ankle injury she was recovering from at the time.

Mone, a noted joshi fan, has been able to mix it up with a number of high-profile Japanese performers since leaving WWE in 2022, including AZM and Hazuki in NJPW, and Mayu Iwatani in STARDOM. If she becomes All Elite on March 13, she will be able to wrestle Japanese stars like Emi Sakura, Yuka Sakazaki, as well as former AEW Women's World Champions like Hikaru Shida and Riho.