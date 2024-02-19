Damien Sandow Looks Back On Working With The Miz In WWE

Throughout his WWE tenure, Damien Sandow took on a variety of gimmicks, but his partnership with The Miz ended up being the most memorable. While he was supposed to be portraying the "A-Lister's" stunt double, Sandow ended up taking on the starring role in the fans' eyes, but he gives a lot of credit to his former partner for that. "There was no Mizdow without Miz. If I didn't have a subject to base my satire on, I wouldn't have had that. That's testament to the timing Miz and I had," he told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." We had timing, because that's all that was. Miz doing his thing and allowing me to do my thing and going into it, and he was very cool about it."

Sandow would often copy whatever Miz did, to the point where he would even take bumps on the ring apron if Miz was being beaten up in the ring. That's something he admitted he began doing purely because he was bored, but it ended up becoming a huge part of the character, despite how ridiculous it might have seemed. A large part of that was sheerly down to his commitment to the role, as Sandow believes there's an art to getting characters over, and it's something he's confident he can do with just 30 seconds of television time for one month.

"Our best moments were not discussed, truly, they weren't. We didn't talk about it, they just happened organically," he said. "They put me with Miz, the only reason Mizdow worked is because I was on television consistently."

