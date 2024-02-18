WWE Star The Rock Teases 'Something Big Is Coming'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has got WWE fans around the world talking about what he may or may not be doing in the lead-up to WWE WrestleMania 40 in April. However, "The Great One" also seems to have something planned for one of his non-wrestling ventures.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Johnson posted a video teasing the arrival of something relating to his energy drink brand "ZOA." The caption reads, "Something BIG Is Coming #BDE #FEBRUARY19," clearly implying that the brand is set to make a major announcement on February 19. The video contains brief footage of Johnson wearing a mustache and parts of the now-famous outfit he wore as a teenager, complete with a black turtleneck, silver chain, and fanny pack. Johnson is one of the founders of the ZOA brand, being listed on the company's website as the Chief Energy Officer.

Johnson has already made big waves in WWE since returning to the company on the "Day 1" edition of "Raw." He began by stating that he might try to become the "Head of the Table," before convincing Cody Rhodes to step aside and let him fight Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. Those plans have since changed due to fan backlash, something that The Rock was not happy about as he has since called Rhodes' fans 'Cody Crybabies." This led to Johnson joining The Bloodline on the most recent episode of "WWE Smackdown," where he vowed to ensure Rhodes doesn't finish his story.

Outside of the ring, 2024 has already been a big year for Johnson. Not only does he have the pending announcement regarding ZOA, but he was also named as a new board member for TKO Group Holdings, WWE's parent company, in January, while also taking ownership of "The Rock" trademark on the same day.