ITR: Why Damian Priest Says Having The Rock In WWE Makes Him Feel 'Like A Full-On Fan

Ever since Dwayne "The Rock" Johnsons returned to WWE a few weeks ago, he's been a hot topic of conversation. Fans have been split on his return and presence, especially after he turned heel due to their support for "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. However, while he might not be a babyface when he's on camera, he appears to be a popular figure in the WWE locker room. During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Damian Priest said he's excited about The Rock's return as it's brought some mystery back to WWE.

"Everybody's so enamored with what's going to happen, and I think that's been missing for a while... Everybody's spoiled nowadays with social media and whatnot, and this idea of, 'Give me what I want right now or else.' And 'I need to know everything; I need you to spoil everything for me right now.' But that's not happening. In fact, we don't know what's going to happen, and that's what's driving everybody mad, and I love it."

According to Priest, it doesn't matter who the fans are chanting for as they're tuning into the WWE product to find out where the storyline is going. Whether they are cheering or booing, they're being entertained, and the Judgment Day member is right there with them.

"I don't even know what's happening, and it's exciting. I feel like a full-fledged fan again. It's the best feeling, and I think this is good for everyone."

