Booker T Says This Former WWE/WCW Star Should Be In The Hall Of Fame Conversation

Now that WWE WrestleMania 40 season is underway, it's only a matter of time until the company announces its next Hall of Fame class. While it remains to be seen which legendary performers will receive the honor in 2024, Booker T believes former WCW and WWE star Billy Kidman should be in the conversation.

"That's something that should be floated around," he said during a recent episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast. "That's something that should be talked about. The thing is, should he get in on the first ballot? He might be a second/third-ballot guy. I don't know, I'm just saying."

During his in-ring heyday, Kidman became a stalwart of WCW's Cruiserweight division, winning the designated title several times. He also captured tag team gold with Rey Mysterio and Konnan before moving to WWE as part of the "Invasion" storyline as a member of The Alliance. Kidman enjoyed success in WWE as well, becoming a Cruiserweight Champion, in addition to gaining the Tag Team titles with Paul London. He retired from in-ring competition in 2008 and eventually moved into a backstage role as a producer with WWE.

Booker T isn't the only person who's been discussing potential candidates for this year's Hall of Fame class in recent times. Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff also shared some names that he'd like to see make the cut, including Lex Luger, Bray Wyatt, and Demolition.

