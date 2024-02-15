Eric Bischoff Has Multiple WWE Hall Of Fame Inductees In Mind

It's that time of year when inductees for the annual WWE Hall of Fame ceremony begin to be revealed. Although no names have been announced at time of writing, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff has listed various legendary performers he would like to see in the Class of 2024.

"Bray Wyatt, I think, for obvious reasons," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks." "Bray Wyatt was a character that changed the industry. Bray's character brought another layer of character creative and kind of what's possible to the entire industry. Without question, Bray Wyatt. Lex Luger would be number one on my list ... I admire Lex. He inspires me. I aspire to be as good of a human being as Lex has become. He's an amazing guy who's overcome so much ... I see Demolition as a long shot for a lot of other reasons. And it's backstory, it's legal issues, and things like that. Perhaps those issues aren't as prevalent now with the new leadership."

Ever since Wyatt tragically died at the age of 36 last summer, fans have been speculating WWE may induct "The Eater of Worlds" posthumously into the Hall of Fame this year to honor his life and career. Meanwhile, 1994 Royal Rumble co-winner Luger recently suggested he may have been overlooked for a Hall of Fame induction because of his out-of-ring antics. Regarding Demolition, Bill Eadie, who played the role of Demolition Ax, believes the legendary tag team has been denied a spot in the Hall of Fame because they were involved in a class action lawsuit against the promotion in 2016 over alleged traumatic brain injuries. This year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will once again take place immediately following "WWE SmackDown" on April 5.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.