Jake Roberts Says This WWE Legend Didn't Know What To Do In The Ring During Match

Many wrestling fans and pundits regard WWE Hall of Famer "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels as one of the best ever to do it. However, Jake "The Snake" Roberts doesn't put him at the top of his list, as he wrestled Michaels when he was still a rookie, and the future legend didn't have the most impressive outing.

"Oh, that [match] was so horrible. Oh, that match stunk to high heaven," he said on a recent episode of "The Snake Pit" podcast. "I had him in the ring. And I have the arm and was twisting his arm. So I gave him the [arm] squeeze for him to reverse it. But instead, he just stayed on his knees and went, 'Oh!' He wouldn't get up and reverse it. I tried two or three times... Couldn't get him to do anything, man."

Roberts noted that Michaels improved as his career progressed, stating that he believes the D-Generation X member eventually became close to being one of the all-time greats. That said, Roberts believes that one drawback prevented him from ascending to the top of the ladder in the pantheon of great performers.

"I don't put him at the very top, with everything considered," Roberts said. "He certainly didn't draw great money as a champion, and that's what it's about, isn't it? That's what I thought it was about."

Of course, not every wrestler agrees with Roberts' assessment of HBK. Ric Flair believes Michaels is inarguably the best worker of all time, though he thinks Ricky Steamboat is up there with him.