Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke to WWE UK to promote next week's RAW Legends Night. When asked to pick the greatest in-ring performer in pro wrestling history, Flair named Shawn Michaels without any hesitation.

"It's not arguable anymore, Shawn is the greatest worker in the history of our business," said Flair [h/t/ Inside the Ropes]. "I think everybody would give that to him," added Flair.

The Nature Boy went onto thank HBK for giving him a memorable retirement match at WrestleMania XXIV.

"He carried me in my farewell retirement match, no matter how many people want to think I was holding up my end of it, I was trying to get through it," recalled Flair.

"At that point in my career I did not have the self-confidence that I needed to have to rise to the occasion and he made it look like I did. I've looked back and actually had time the past couple of years to watch some of Shawn's matches that he had while I was at WCW and Shawn just is a class act."

While maintaining that HBK was the greatest in-ring worker ever, he put his legendary rival Ricky Steamboat in the same class as Michaels.

"For my money, in the ring, I'd put him and Ricky Steamboat in a class by themselves," said Flair. "I always liked being around Shawn. As far as a guy in the ring I don't think I've ever seen anybody better."

