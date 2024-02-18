WWE's Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Discuss Whether They'd Fight UFC

In September 2023, Endeavor announced that the merger between WWE-UFC merger had officially closed, resulting in the creation of TKO Group Holdings. Given that WWE and UFC are now under the same umbrella, fans have raised interest in seeing a potential crossover between the companies. While in attendance for Saturday's UFC 298 event in Anaheim, California, WWE's Bianca Belair and Montez Ford discussed the idea, particularly focusing on the possibility of seeing them fight in the UFC's Octagon.

"I see myself training for it," Belair told "TNT Sports" correspondent Caroline Pearce (via X). "I have a lot of respect for what they do, just like I think they have a lot of respect for what we do, which is amazing that we're here tonight and then we have 'Raw' here on Monday. I would love to train and get the skills that they have. I've been in the ring with some women that have some of this background, like Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and they are tough. I would love to have some skills that they have, but as far as competing, I think I'm good in the WWE ring. If they want to come over to a WWE ring like Ronda Rousey did, come meet me there and we can see what we do. But as far as that goes, I think training is as far as I will go."

While Belair is hesitant to entertain the idea of stepping into the UFC Octagon, former "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champion Montez Ford is open to it. In addition to his long-time fandom of the UFC, Ford's desire to fight in the UFC Octagon is also driven by the fact he's seen several wrestlers, such as CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and his current ally Bobby Lashley, previously venture into the mixed martial arts world.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TNT Sports" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.