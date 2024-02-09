Bobby Lashley Opens Up About Working With The Street Profits In WWE

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits came together back in July, and while they've had mixed results in terms of success, Lashley believes the popular tag team are amazing. "I just think the sky is the limit for what those guys are capable of doing," Lashley told "WWE's The Bump." "I think for me, in the place that I am in my career is to kind of help lift someone else and use what I've built to help somebody up. That's what I've tried to do with The Street Profits and I think she's [B-Fab] another great addition, so let's see what we can pull and bring her."

WWE initially positioned The Prestige as a heel faction, but that's something that WWE Universe opted to reject. The fan support for the group has been clear, and is something they have gone along with, and Lashley believes a big part of that is the fact that the crowd is seeing how much fun they're having together inside the ring.

"I have an amazing time. Montez and Dawkins, those dudes are hilarious so when we are out there having matches we are just having a great time," he said. "They've been chanting our name because of the things that we've done, but just going out there and having fun with them, that to me is a great time in my career." Lashley has often worked in serious roles, which he was doing during his time as the "All-Mighty" leading The Hurt Business, and while he thinks that is cool, Lashley also wants to have a moment where he can enjoy what he's doing, which is what is happening right now.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.