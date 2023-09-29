WWE's Bobby Lashley Explains His Affiliation With The Street Profits

One of the more intriguing storylines unfolding on "WWE SmackDown" in recent weeks has been the new-found partnership between former world champion Bobby Lashley and popular tag team, The Street Profits. After spending time off-screen after WrestleMania season, Lashley made his presence felt upon his return in early August, aligning with the multi-time tag champs to form a new dominant unit on Friday nights.

However, the trio hit some speed bumps early in their journey, highlighted by a loss at the hands of Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar on the September 22nd edition of "SmackDown," which saw a frustrated Lashley read the riot act to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Speaking on "The Bump" this past week, the 47-year-old explained the alliance and how he plans to take the talented team to the next level.

"When I looked for somebody that I can work with, these two guys have more potential than anybody else in the company, without a shadow of a doubt," Lashley said. "They've already been tag team champions, but I think that they can hold and have a reign that no one has ever seen before. In order to do that, you have to do whatever it takes to get to that level. There's hard work, there's the 'it' factor ... but there's something else they need to take into consideration, and that's doing whatever it takes."

Lashley also pointed out the change in look for both Ford and Dawkins, who have gone from donning matching tracksuits to custom-made suits in recent weeks, claiming that the pair "needed to look like stars in order to fight like stars." During their run on the main roster, the Profits hadn't transitioned to the heel side of the roster, but that changed after they teamed with Lashley.

