Montez Ford Hints At Character Change After WWE Raw

Is Montez Ford finally about to break out as a legitimate singles competitor?

After last night's "WWE Raw" went off the air, Ford tried to dismiss the notion that he and Angelo Dawkins, known collectively as The Street Profits, are all about the fun and games.

"To everybody, it seems like The Street Profits ain't serious," Ford told Cathy Kelley. "We make jokes, we talk about everything, we get loud...know what I'm saying?

"Theory, I'm telling you this right now: come find me. Matter of fact, if you don't find me, I'll come find you."

Ford was calling out Austin Theory following their heated confrontation earlier in the show, where Theory referred to Ford as "a big bag of jokes" and noted that Ford "lands on his face every time he gets an opportunity." Theory added that, unlike Ford, Theory capitalizes on his opportunities and goes straight to the top. The segment led to an impromptu match between Dawkins and Theory, which the United States Champion won with an A-Town Down. After the bout, Ford saved his tag partner from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Theory.

It was later announced that Ford will wrestle Theory on next week's "Raw" in a non-title match.

As of this writing, The Street Profits are not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 39. However, if Ford were to defeat Theory next week, it could open up a lot of possibilities heading into the Showcase of Immortals, where Theory defends his United States Championship against John Cena.

For what it's worth, some fans on social media pointed out Dawkins didn't look exactly pleased with Ford calling out Theory in the video below, suggesting that The Street Profits could be on the verge of a split. Dawkins has reiterated on several occasions that he and Ford are "brothers till the end" and will never turn on one another.

In recent months, Ford has been showcased a lot more as a singles competitor. In February, Ford got his first-ever televised match for a singles championship as part of the Elimination Chamber match for Theory's title.