Backstage Update On Montez Ford Following Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber was filled with remarkable performances by the men and women of WWE's main roster. Though all eyes were on the main event match between Roman Reigns and hometown hero Sami Zayn, a case can be made that the United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match stole the show. The six "WWE Raw" stars went all out, with Montez Ford delivering one of his most impressive outings as a singles competitor to date before getting eliminated via a joint effort by Seth Rollins and Austin Theory.

After getting eliminated, Montez was slowly aided in getting out of the Chamber, leading some to be concerned for his condition following the chaotic match. However, Fightful Select reported soon after the event that Ford is healthy coming out of the match. Furthermore, the reason for Montez's slow and concerning exit from the bout was to allow Logan Paul to interfere in the final moments of the match, attacking Seth Rollins and costing him the United States Championship in the process.

The United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match was Montez Ford's first televised match for a singles championship, as he has primarily pursued tag team gold alongside his fellow Street Profit Angelo Dawkins. Dawkins also competed in a qualifying match for the Chamber match, though he was ultimately defeated by Judgement Day's Damian Priest on the February 6 episode of "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida.

Montez made the most of his first shot at a singles title, even paying tribute to a vocal supporter of his, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, during the match.