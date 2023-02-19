Logan Paul Praises Montez Ford Following WWE Elimination Chamber

"It's hard not to be a Montez guy," former WWE Champion Big E recently touted, and it appears Logan Paul would agree.

With arguably the greatest performance of his singles endeavors so far in Saturday's Elimination Chamber, Ford garnered massive applause from the live Montreal audience, including a man who made his presence felt inside the Elimination Chamber — Logan Paul. "Montez Ford the real mvp," Paul tweeted.

While he continues making strides in the tag team division as one-half of the Street Profits, Montez Ford has also risen his stock as a singles star. Last night at the Elimination Chamber premium live event, Ford embarked on his first singles title match opportunity in WWE, and though he didn't win, Ford soared to new heights, making it all the way to the final three competitors in one of wrestling's most grueling structures.

Entering the Elimination Chamber last, Ford teamed up with Johnny Gargano and Seth Rollins to take out Bronson Reed with their finisher, before later hitting a Doomsday Blockbuster with Rollins to secure the elimination of Damian Priest. Ford's eventual elimination came after Theory raised his knees to block a Frog Splash, sending Ford flying in between the ropes. This opened the door for Rollins to land a giant stomp and Theory to gain the pinfall on Ford. As medical staff escorted Ford out of the chamber, Logan Paul made his way inside to attack Rollins, paving the way for Theory to capitalize and retain his United States Championship with an A-Town Down.