Montez Ford Comments On Upcoming Singles PLE Debut At WWE Elimination Chamber

Montez Ford will compete in the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match on February 18 against five other men — Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and current champion Austin Theory. This will be the first singles title match of his WWE career, with many believing that it is only a matter of time until Ford ascends into superstardom within the company.

Ahead of his match at Elimination Chamber, former "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champion Ford briefly commented on his feeling going in, and who helped motivate him for this opportunity over the years. "I'm ready," Ford said to "Sherri." "I've been watching this as a child ever since I could remember. The very first person I laid eyes on, was The Godfather and I saw him walk out with his entourage and the one that really, really honed me in was Dwayne "The Rock Johnson. He, he brought me through, I love that man. He brought me through a lot of things in life. I lost my sister when I was 10 years old and I was going through a lot of things at a very young age. Rock was the one who kind of honed me and, you know, pretty much motivated me."

The United States Championship is not the top title within WWE — however, many WWE Hall of Famers have held the title and used it to propel themselves into a better spot. While Ford has yet to hold singles gold, that has not stopped The Rock, who Ford mentioned, from praising him, stating that he believes Ford will win a world championship one day.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Sherri" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.