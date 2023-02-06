Field Of Title Challengers For Austin Theory Set For WWE Elimination Chamber

The field is set for the WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber match at the titular event coming up on Saturday, February 18.

The final two qualifiers were decided during Monday night's episode of "Raw." The Judgment Day's Damian Priest opened the night by defeating Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Later, with U.S. Champ Austin Theory watching on from the commentary desk, Dawkins' tag team partner Montez Ford beat Elias to take the final spot in the match.

Following Ford's victory, Seth Rollins staged a surprise attack on Theory. Rollins is among the others who had already qualified for the Chamber match, along with Bronson Reed and Johnny Gargano. Rollins won a qualifying match over Chad Gable. Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler to get into the match and Gargano scored a win over Baron Corbin.

Theory is in his second reign as U.S. Champion. He won the title at the Survivor Series: WarGames event last November, taking the title from Rollins in a three-way match that also included Bobby Lashley. Since then, Theory has successfully defended the championship in separate singles matches against both Rollins and Lashley.

Other matches announced for the Elimination Chamber event include a women's chamber match for a title shot against "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39. The six women competing in that match will be Asuka, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez. Also at the Chamber event, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. Plus, a one-on-one match between Brock Lesnar and Lashley also appears to be in the works.