12 United States Championship Matches That WWE Fans Won't Ever Forget

If you're a WWE wrestler, odds are you have some kind of aspiration of becoming a world champion. The WWE and WWE Universal Championships are the absolute pinnacle in terms of the promotion's in-ring rewards, hence why they're so sought after by all who step between the ropes. That said, there's certainly no shame in collecting other titles on your way to the top of the mountain. As far as the men's singles divisions of "Raw" and "SmackDown" go, you can go after the WWE 24/7 Championship, the WWE Intercontinental Championship, or the WWE United States Championship if you want to bolster your trophy case.

Of those three championships, one could easily argue that the US title has the most tumultuous history of them all. Originally a National Wrestling Alliance and later World Championship Wrestling title, WWE reintroduced it in 2003 after a brief retirement where it has remained ever since. The likes of John Cena, Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, and more have held it, though it hasn't always been treated as a prize worth fighting for. In fact, at some points, both it and the then-title holder have disappeared from pay-per-view and weekly television cards entirely.

At the same time, when proper time and attention has been given to the United States Championship, the matches for it have achieved fame. Here are 12 WWE US title matches that have managed to stick in the collective memory of WWE fans.