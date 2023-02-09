Big E Is Looking Forward To WWE Star's Rise And Stardom

Big E hasn't been seen on television since March 2022 when he suffered a broken neck during an episode of "WWE SmackDown." Thankfully all updates since the incident have been positive, and his absence hasn't stopped The New Day's most boisterous member from spreading his usual positivity. During his appearance on WWE's "The Bump," Big E singled out one rising star who he cannot help but root for — one-half of the Street Profits, Montez Ford.

"It's hard not to be a Montez guy," Big E said. "You talk about someone who has all the tools: charismatic as hell, absurdly athletic. He has everything, man"

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Ford punched his ticket to the Elimination Chamber and will now square off against Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, and Austin Theory for Theory's United States Championship inside the barbaric structure. While Ford has established himself alongside tag team partner Angelo Dawkins, becoming WWE's second-ever Tag Team Triple Crown Champions in the process, Big E is looking forward to him getting his own moment to shine.

"It's about time for Montez to get his [moment to shine], so I'm excited to see his rise, to see his run," he added. "Talk about a star, the guy has screamed 'star' for a long time, so it's time to get Montez cookin'."

Ford will get that chance very soon as the Elimination Chamber event takes place in less than two weeks on Saturday, February 18.

