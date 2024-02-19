Why AEW's Dustin Rhodes Believes The Young Bucks Are 'Pompous'

The Young Bucks have showcased a new side of themselves since returning to AEW television, which has led to Dustin Rhodes taking issue. The duo has been handing out fines as they verbally assault employees backstage, but they also got physical recently when they attacked Sting and Darby Allin following their AEW World Tag Team Championship victory, leaving them bleeding while they also beat down Sting's sons. Rhodes doesn't like their new attitude, and he questions their fashion choices.

"They're pompous. They've come in, and they're such sweet guys, and now this change of heart, this change of attitude they've had," Rhodes told "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling." "Nicholas and Matthew, what is that? The white suits and they've still got Sting's blood on it, it's crazy."

The Young Bucks wrestled in the same blood-stained suits on "AEW Dynamite" last week when they defeated Top Flight, becoming the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in the process. They will challenge Sting and Allin at AEW Revolution in Sting's final match, providing the wrestling legend the chance to gain revenge and go out as a champion. However, Rhodes is more than open to competing against the AEW Executive Vice Presidents should they ever have a problem with him.

"They can come at me; that's fine. I'll be ready for them," he said. "I'll have to find Keith Lee or somebody, and we'll take care of business. I've been knocked down a thousand times, I keep getting up. That's why I'm still here."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.