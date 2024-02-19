Why Dave Meltzer Believes Former WWE Executive Stephanie McMahon Knew About Ashley Massaro Claims

WWE is currently under the microscope following a sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against the company, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis by Janel Grant. Running perpendicular to Grant's case has been the re-emergence of late former WWE star Ashley Massaro's sexual assault allegations made in 2016 when she alleged that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by members of the US Armed Forces while on tour with WWE in Kuwait in 2006. She also alleged that Vince McMahon abused her, but WWE denied any knowledge of her claims following her suicide in 2019. It's since emerged that not only were WWE executives aware of Massaro's claims, but there was an active attempt to dissuade her from continuing her pursuit.

Furthermore, a friend of Massaro has claimed that former co-CEO Stephanie McMahon spoke to her about the incident, only for the WWE board to subsequently threaten her into silence. Dave Meltzer addressed the situation as it pertains to Stephanie McMahon during "Wrestling Observer Radio," reporting what he had heard from WWE talent.

He said that, from those he had spoken to, there was a belief that Vince is guilty of what he's been accused of, and there is no way it could be said that she — and WWE as a whole — didn't know. He noted how the perception of her had changed, as even when the allegations against her father and John Laurinaitis emerged, she had been seen as someone who had lost a power play within the company, leading to her 2023 departure as he returned.

According to Meltzer, some people have been significantly impacted by Stephanie McMahon's implication. However, it has also raised questions over CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, considering he is both Stephanie McMahon's husband and a high-ranking official in WWE.

