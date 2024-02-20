Hornswoggle Says This Polarizing Former WWE Star Knew He Wasn't A Great Wrestler

Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle is often the smallest guy in the match, but always has the biggest heart when it comes to his performances. However, when it came to wrestling someone like The Great Khali, even his heart couldn't help him out. The former WWE star was a recent guest on the "What Happened When?" podcast with AEW's Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson. During the interview, he discussed his experiences with Khali, noting that the giant couldn't deny being limited between the ropes.

"Deep down, he knew he wasn't great, but he knew he was making a tonne of money, so he was very happy to be there."

Due to English not being Khali's first language, Daivari acted as his manager and mouthpiece on-screen, while Ranjin Singh, better known as former WWE writer Dave Kapoor, was his translator backstage. According to 'Swoggle, Singh's work as a translator led to him being Khali's manager in 2007.

"He was literally a translator for Khali for his promos, and then he just turned into the mouthpiece on-screen for Khali."

Khali left WWE in 2014 once his contract with the company expired, eventually returning for sporadic appearances, including an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. Singh stayed with WWE after Khali's departure, where he worked his way up to becoming the Senior Vice-President of the WWE creative team in 2019, before eventually being released at the beginning of 2022.

Please credit "What Happened When?" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.