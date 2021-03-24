WWE has officially announced former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

As noted earlier this morning, WWE India released a video where Ranjin Singh (Dave Kapoor) revealed the big news to Khali via video call. Singh has worked WWE creative for years and once managed Khali.

Khali joins Kane, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff as confirmed names for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class. Rob Van Dam is also expected to be announced by WWE soon.

Khali first started working with WWE in 2006. He was active for the most part until late 2014 when his contract expired. Khali would then return to India and open his own wrestling school and promotion, Continental Wrestling Entertainment. He has made a few appearances for WWE since then, last appearing at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in April 2018 for the big 50-Man match in Saudi Arabia.

The 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will air on Tuesday, April 6 during WrestleMania 37 Week, via Peacock and the WWE Network. The 2020 Class features JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman).

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Hall of Fame. Below is WWE’s full announcement on Khali, along with the full WWE Now video from WWE India: