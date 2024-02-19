AEW's Nyla Rose Is 'Serious' About Playing This Supervillain In TMNT Movie

Nyla Rose has been a star of AEW's women's division since the company's inception. However, she's now ready to step into the acting world as part of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" franchise, and she already knows which character she wants to play.

"I wanna play Krang in the @TMNTMovie sequel. I'm like so serious," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after watching "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

Much like Rose's heel persona, Krang is a villain with psychic powers who uses a variety of weapons against the titular heroes. It has already been confirmed that the recent movie will not only be getting a sequel, but also a television series, meaning Rose could have a chance. She also has some acting experience, having appeared in the movie "Dissensions" as well as being part of two television shows, "Spiros and the Hood" and "The Switch."

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" starred John Cena as a character previously portrayed by Sheamus, suggesting that the filmmakers are open to working with wrestlers. Rose was generally impressed with the movie, which is likely why she wants to be involved in future projects. Rose gave her thoughts on it by saying, "Not me crying watching TMNT mutant mayhem Cause the humans are helping the "rat man" now... This movie is FANTASTIC!!! 10 cowa's / out of 10 bunga's!"

Several wrestlers have stepped into this franchise previously, with Cena recently lending his voice to the 2023 movie as Rocksteady, while Sheamus previously played the same role as him in the 2016 live-action flick "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows," but it remains to be seen whether or not Rose will be the next in-ring performer to join the franchise.