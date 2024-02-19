Why Kevin Sullivan Believes This WWE Storyline Could 'Blow Us Away'

Cody Rhodes is set to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but on the latest "Tuesdays With The Taskmaster," Kevin Sullivan made it clear that there's a massive Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson-sized shadow over the match.

"They didn't give [The Rock] $30 million to not wrestle at this WrestleMania," Sullivan said, bemoaning the idea of Johnson possibly being a guest referee for the title match between Rhodes and Reigns. Sullivan also pointed out that Rock, not Roman Reigns, was leading the charge when The Bloodline went to confront WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, likely meaning that there is more to come from the former XFL President. "It made Roman look like one of The Usos."

Sullivan believes that whether there was a plan for Rock to wrestle at WrestleMania or not, Johnson has simply too much heat as a result of the situation to not get involved in the WrestleMania main event, as it would mean squandering said heat in hopes that the flame will still be burning come next year.

"I think these guys have done such a great job with The Bloodline and every step they've taken has been a home run," Sullivan gushed. "They may have something already in place that's gonna blow us away. There's so many ways you could go."

While Sullivan believes Rock has too much heat to not have some kind of WrestleMania plan, he also thinks there's only one way the main event can go.

"I don't think you can [put Roman over], I think [Cody] has to do it," Sullivan explained. "I'm a firm believer in the heat but...one of the things I learned about heat, there comes a point where you have to appease the people. This one, he has to go over."