Aubrey Edwards Set To Be Part Of An Upcoming Non-AEW Show

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards looks to be heading back to the independent circuit for a one-off special appearance in a promotion she has a lot of history with.

Prestige Wrestling recently announced that Edwards would be returning to the promotion for their Roseland 8 event on April 14. The event that will mark the seven-year anniversary of the promotion will be the first Prestige event Edwards has been a part of since 2019, the same year she became the first-ever full-time female referee in AEW.

Edwards was the one to call the first-ever Prestige Wrestling main event and according to her, she is also excited to make her return. "Happy to make my return to the indie scene in Portland! #PrestigeRoseland," said Edwards on X.

At the time of writing, only two matches have been announced for Roseland 8, but both have had fans talking. NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. will go one-on-one with Daniel Makabe, while former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali makes another stop on his 2024 world tour when he takes on Kevin Blackwood. More matches are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, with the fallout of the upcoming A Moment of Violence and Alive II events expected to play a part in the shape of the Roseland 8 card.

Fans shouldn't expect Edwards to get involved in the action as she has only wrestled two sanctioned matches during her career. But given that the most recent bout only took place last year, don't be surprised if Edwards trades counting the three for getting the three.