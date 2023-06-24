AEW Ref Aubrey Edwards Announces She's 'Retiring Undefeated' From In-Ring Action

Fans of Aubrey Edwards' in-ring debut from the June 16 episode of "AEW Rampage" will be disappointed to know that it was both her first and last match as a professional wrestler. The beloved AEW referee won her match by defeating Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, and Jay Lethal, alongside Mark and Papa Briscoe, in trios action to kick off her short-lived wrestling career, making her undefeated inside a wrestling ring. Despite this accolade, Aubrey has no ambition to start a winning streak, instead opting to quit while she's ahead.

"I'm retiring undefeated," Edwards said on a recent episode of "The Battleground Podcast with Battle & Eli" (transcribed by Fightful). "I never want to do that again!"

Before arriving at this conclusion, Edwards talked about how the match came to be, explaining how she needed to pay off the ongoing adversarial relationship she had grown with the Jarretts.

"It's really important to have storytelling and long-term payoffs," she explained. "If the heels don't get their comeuppance and the babyfaces don't end up on top at the end, then you're really upsetting your fans ... When the guitar shot [at Double or Nothing] happened, that's when we started asking, 'What is the next logical step for this?'"

Edwards also expressed that, while she's been in the wrestling business for multiple years, she was physically unprepared to compete in a proper wrestling match.

"22 years of ballet didn't teach me to do a headlock takeover. Those don't translate," she said. "It was cool. I'm glad it's over ... [I wasn't] able to walk for two days without pain."

While Edwards got the deciding fall over Karen Jarrett on June 16, Mark Briscoe further humbled the Jay Lethal-led group when he defeated Jeff Jarrett in a concession stand brawl earlier this week on "AEW Dynamite."