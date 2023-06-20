Jeff Jarrett Raises The Stakes For Concession Stand Brawl Against Mark Briscoe

Jeff Jarrett is set to face Mark Briscoe in a concession stand brawl on tomorrow's "AEW Dynamite" and in a "Road To Chicago" video on AEW's YouTube, Jarrett raised the stakes for the match. In the video, a visibly riled-up Jarrett says that if he doesn't pin Briscoe, he will never be seen in AEW again.

Jarrett is still furious after Briscoe, his father Papa Briscoe and AEW referee Aubrey Edwards got the better of Jarrett, his wife Karen, and Jay Lethal in a mixed-trios match on Friday's edition of "Rampage." The end of the match saw Edwards submit Karen Jarrett with a figure four leglock, an embarrassment that Jarrett and company are clearly not taking lying down.

Jarrett arrived in AEW in November of last year, following his release from WWE. Not only has Jarrett been wrestling on AEW programming, but he also works backstage as AEW Director of Business Development.

Wednesday night's "Dynamite" is being held at DePaul University's Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Along with the concession stand brawl, The Hardys will take on The Gunns, Adam Cole is set to address the situation following his time-limit draw against MJF on last week's episode of "Dynamite." The show is also rumored to feature former AEW World Champion CM Punk, who could make a rare appearance on the show. Rumors of Punk's appearance have also been trailed by rumors that The Elite will not be in attendance, the latest chapter in the backstage drama that's keeping those two parties separate.