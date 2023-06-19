Adam Cole To Address MJF Situation On AEW Dynamite

On last week's "AEW Dynamite," Adam Cole wrestled AEW World Champion MJF to a 30-minute draw. Had Cole won, he'd have earned a shot at MJF's title, but as it stands Cole's direction is nebulous after the less-than-conclusive ending to the match.

All Elite Wrestling took to Twitter to announce that Cole will address the situation with MJF on this week's episode of "Dynamite" from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. No word on whether the AEW Champion will be on hand to hear Cole's address.

MJF has been adamant that Cole is unworthy of his "top guy" status, with both men cutting a vicious promo on each other the week before the world title eliminator match that touched on everything from each other's physiques to their relationships to allegations of MJF's steroid use. Despite MJF's protestations, at the conclusion of the bout, Cole was mere seconds away from getting a pinfall victory over the young champion, making a strong case for a rematch between the two or even an outright title match, seeing as MJF never defeated Cole. The draw is obviously a grey area for AEW's World Title Eliminator Match format, which has traditionally been a way for a champion to get some kind of showcase match.

It is rumored that this week's "Dynamite" will also feature CM Punk, despite Punk being a central figure of the newly-debuted "Collision." Also, New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Minoru Suzuki is set to return to AEW, teaming with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara to take on the team of A.R. Fox, Action Andretti, and Darius Martin.