WWE HOFer Says He's Prohibited From Attending Sting's Final Match In AEW

Sting's legendary career will officially come to a close at this year's AEW Revolution, which will place in less than two weeks. While many expect "The Icon's" old rivals and allies to appear at the event, Kevin Nash has confirmed he will unfortunately not be able to attend during a recent episode of "Kliq This."

According to Nash, Sting had approached him and asked him to make some kind of appearance, but due to his obligations to WWE, it's not possible. "He asked me to be a part of it, I just said that ... you know, with my positioning with WWE I couldn't -– I couldn't even be ... If I went in the crowd, it would be ... you know?"

Nash noted that both he and Sting were disappointed by the outcome and expressed that he believes their close friendship is why "The Icon" wanted him there. "I think he wanted me to be there because I was just one of the guys who has been there with him the whole run. Yeah, I think he was disappointed. I mean, I was disappointed," said Nash.

While he was ultimately forbidden from attending, he claimed that he first approached WWE before giving Sting his answer. "I asked [WWE] –- you know when you ask and there's that three-second pause? It's like when you be on the road and you're like, 'Hey babe? We're at Fort Wayne, I'm gonna go to Stewie's Strip Joint, you got a problem with that?' Nothing."

Sting, who is the current AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside Darby Allin, will defend the titles against The Young Bucks at Revolution.

