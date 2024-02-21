Hornswoggle Says AEW Star Is 'This Generation's Jeff Hardy'

Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle has cited a current AEW star Darby Allin as this generation's version of Jeff Hardy. "The Charismatic Enigma" has been one of the most popular wrestlers in every company he's been a part of, whether it's WWE, TNA, ROH, or even in his latest run in AEW, but Hornswoggle thinks the current generation has found their version of Hardy.

Speaking on the "What Happened When?" podcast, Hornswoggle revealed he would love to work with Allin thanks to his performances in the ring, and Allin's relationship with Hornswoggle's son Landan.

"He's something special man," Hornswoggle said. "I say it all the time, he's this generation's — I mean Jeff Hardy is still going obviously, but he is this generation's Jeff Hardy. The stuff he does is stuff that's never been seen or shouldn't be done on a national weekly level and it just blows my mind. He's incredible."

Allin and Hardy have had the chance to mix it up in AEW on two separate occasions. Both matches saw the rules get relaxed as the two men wanted to give it everything they had, and the fans did not leave disappointed on either occasion. The matches included dives from the top of ladders, tables being broken, and ironically ending with traditional wrestling moves despite the carnage that came before.

Hardy and Allin are currently tied at one win each following Allin's victory on the January 19, 2024 edition of "AEW Rampage," meaning that there will be even higher stakes going into their rubber match.

