Backstage News On Steve Maclin's Contract Status With TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has already had a rollercoaster of a year so far and it's not even the end of February. The company rebranded from Impact Wrestling to the three letters that made them famous, they held their first pay-per-view of the year in Hard To Kill which was widely praised by fans, and their president Scott D'Amore was fired by Anthem Sports leaving many to wonder what the creative future of the company might be.

Now it looks like TNA might have to start worrying about contracts as some talents are reportedly out of contract in 2024, with one of them being former World Champion Steve Maclin. "Fightful Select" has reported that Maclin's current deal with TNA expires in May, meaning that at the time of writing, there are around three months left on his contract. "Fightful" was unable to confirm if the two parties had discussed a new deal or a contract extension, so the next few months will be an interesting time for the former World Champion.

Maclin has firmly established himself as one of the most dominant forces in TNA since arriving in 2021. He was released from his WWE contract earlier that year after seven years with the promotion and hit the ground running by making it to the final of a tournament designed to determine a new X-Division Champion.

Despite losing in the final at Bound For Glory, Maclin proved himself in various match stipulations over the next two years, culminating in him winning the Impact Wrestling World Championship at the 2023 Rebellion event. He eventually lost the belt to Alex Shelley two months later at Against All Odds and has remained a prominent figure on TV ever since.