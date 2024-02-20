Eric Bischoff Criticizes Darby Allin's Promo On AEW Dynamite

On last Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Darby Allin saved Tony Schiavone after The Young Bucks fined the announcer and put their hands on him. Moments later, Allin spoke about his personal issues with AEW's EVPs. On "83 Weeks," former WCW executive Eric Bischoff commented on Allin's promo.

"I thought it was typical AEW," Bischoff said. "It's indieriffic. [If you] look at that promo in terms of the structure and delivery of the promo, it was great. It was passionate. It was coherent. It had a strong central message and theme. Unfortunately, the strong central message and theme was indierrific as hell — typical AEW appealing to the Dave Meltzer audiences of the world. It's just stupid."

The promo began with Allin asking Matthew and Nicholas Jackson if they remembered AEW's mission statement about changing the world. He then spoke about begging the pair for a job, but they didn't see anything in him. Instead, he had to sit back and watch them hire their friends. Allin suggested it was former AEW EVP and current WWE star Cody Rhodes who eventually hired him. He then brought up the Jacksons' interview after re-signing with AEW last year. Allin said the conversation showed him that it wasn't about changing the world anymore, describing AEW as "All Friendship Wrestling." The promo ended with Allin and Sting vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship being confirmed for Revolution on March 3. That title bout will be Sting's retirement match.



If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.