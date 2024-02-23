Arn Anderson Praises WWE Hall Of Famer For Having High Energy Levels

"The Enforcer" Arn Anderson has no shortage of stories shedding light on legendary "old school" characters, which he shares on his podcast "ARN". On a recent installment, The Four Horsemen alum and WWE Hall of Famer spoke highly of his fellow HOF inductee "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart.

Arn and co-host Paul Bromwell were discussing WCW in 1994 when the charismatic manager came up in conversation — Hart had made his WCW debut that year alongside Hulk Hogan. The ticker-tape parade held at Disney MGM Studios in Orlando is an infamous moment in wrestling history, and Hart played a central role. Bromwell referenced Dave Meltzer's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" report of the event, recapping the coverage in which WCW cited it as "the biggest signing in sports history" and "the biggest day in the history of wrestling."

Arn fondly remembered Hart's work and personality from the day, "Jimmy Hart running around, I can see him full of energy, that's what he does and to this day he still does his business the same way. That guy has just got unbelievable energy levels, wish you can bottle it and sell it, I'd buy a case." Hart and Hogan both stayed under contract to WCW until the company's closure and sale in 2001, and both would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. A few months prior in November 2004, Jimmy released his autobiography "The Mouth of the South".

