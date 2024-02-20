Konnan Points To This Star's Treatment As One Of The Few Mistakes WWE Has Made

WWE fans loved Sami Zayn's lengthy storyline with The Bloodline. On "K100," Disco Inferno questioned Zayn's current position on the roster following that story. At the moment, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is currently trying to find a path to WrestleMania 40. Responding to Inferno, Konnan shared his thoughts about Zayn's current placement on WWE programming.

"When he did that sitdown interview on 'Raw' with the girl in the stands, and he was like, 'Oh, now I'm Rocky, Triple H says I'm the underdog,'" Konnan said. "'Well, you're not supposed to be the underdog anymore. They made you a star.' And that's one of the few mistakes WWE has done. They did not elevate him like they should have."

Zayn's involvement in The Bloodline storyline ended at Night of Champions last year, when he and Kevin Owens retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The pair eventually lost the belts to Damian Priest and Finn Bálor at Payback. Zayn and Owens were later split up, with Jey Uso being traded to "WWE Raw" for the former WWE Universal Champion. Since reverting to a singles performer, Zayn has feuded with The Judgment Day, Drew McIntyre, and Shinsuke Nakamura. He also challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on "Raw" last November. Meanwhile, Zayn was recently denied a spot in this weekend's men's Elimination Chamber match after losing to Randy Orton in a qualifying match.

