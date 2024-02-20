Former WWE Star Maven Explains Reticence To Speak About Vince McMahon Allegations

The shocking allegations made against Vince McMahon could potentially leave a dark shadow over the pro wrestling industry, and as such many veterans have commented on the news and shared their experiences with McMahon. While his stint with WWE was brief, Maven Huffman finally broke his silence on the matter in an episode of his YouTube channel and explained why he's not said anything until now.

"I'm not a journalist, I'm not an anchor, I'm never going to be the guy that is breaking news," Huffman explained. "I'm never going to be the guy that is first with anything."

Huffman stressed the necessity of letting the situation play out, especially due to the sensitive nature of the allegations.

"I would rather get something right rather than be first and that's why I haven't wanted to speak on the situation with what's going on Vince, with what's going on with Johnny Ace, with what's going on just with the WWE in general," Huffman continued, noting that he's had legal incidents reported on poorly in the past and doesn't want to comment on the situation until all the facts are clear.

"I know what it's like to have negative press, and when I had my issue years back I had my arrest," Huffman admitted, "and people were saying I had thousands of painkillers in my house and at the time I had four."

